Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 643,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,967,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.26.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.