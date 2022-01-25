Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 7.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 34,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 644,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

