Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.13 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $1.06 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.