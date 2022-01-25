ODIN PROTOCOL Hits One Day Volume of $18,230.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $18,230.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

