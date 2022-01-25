Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Achieves $47.92 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $47.92 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $10.67 or 0.00028910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,924.03 or 1.00025707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021583 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002488 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00435299 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

