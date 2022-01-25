Oikos Market Cap Achieves $662,864.46 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $662,864.46 and $7,644.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.01 or 0.06571681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.57 or 0.99387951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.