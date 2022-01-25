Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.53 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.