Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 8%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $174.59 and last traded at $175.66. 50,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,366,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.01 and its 200-day moving average is $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $228,650,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

