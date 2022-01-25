Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 3.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 81,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,146,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

