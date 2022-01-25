Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 3.3%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 81,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,146,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.
In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
