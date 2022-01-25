Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 628,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

