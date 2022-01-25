Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $25,887.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,625,921 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

