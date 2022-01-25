OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $587.41 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00011431 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $587.41 million and approximately $285.12 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00294631 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

