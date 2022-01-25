Omni Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $5.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00008062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00291370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,312 coins and its circulating supply is 562,996 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

