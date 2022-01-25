ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of ONE Gas worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.