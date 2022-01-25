ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,590,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

