Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$87.98 and last traded at C$89.88. Approximately 162,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 133,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.03.

ONEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities started coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, upped their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Onex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.