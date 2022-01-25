Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Open Text stock traded down C$1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.60. 889,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.36. The firm has a market cap of C$15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$54.67 and a 52-week high of C$69.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total value of C$274,950.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$878,962.02. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total transaction of C$1,856,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,313,508.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

