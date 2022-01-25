Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:OTEX traded down C$1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 617,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The stock has a market cap of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.36. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$54.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,066,642.55. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$4,673,822.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,699,001.35. Insiders sold a total of 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345 over the last quarter.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

