OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Cap of $22.63 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $5.03 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

