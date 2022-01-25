OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.18

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 18645729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

