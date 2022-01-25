Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DUK opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.