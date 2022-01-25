Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

