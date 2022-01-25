Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,707 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 442,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 132,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 281,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

