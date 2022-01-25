Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,473 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average of $155.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

