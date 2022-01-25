Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,961 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $687.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $777.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $788.41.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

