Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPX FLOW worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

