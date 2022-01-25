Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,307,000 after acquiring an additional 158,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 106,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.58 and its 200 day moving average is $249.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

