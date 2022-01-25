Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

