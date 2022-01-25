Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 302,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,438,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

