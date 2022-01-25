Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.02 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $353.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

