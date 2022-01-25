Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

