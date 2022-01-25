Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,026.63 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,012.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,518.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

