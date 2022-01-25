Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.61.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

