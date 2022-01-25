Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,839 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

