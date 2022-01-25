Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $192.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.84 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

