Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,494 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Avalara worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

