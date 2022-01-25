Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,734 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Intel stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

