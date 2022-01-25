Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.62 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

