Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

