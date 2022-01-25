Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,380 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

