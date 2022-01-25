Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,051 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

