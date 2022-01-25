Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 381.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $588,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $330.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.