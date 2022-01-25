Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.