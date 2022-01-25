Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $85.31 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

