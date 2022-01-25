Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $56.18 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.