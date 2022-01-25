Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Shares of LMT opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

