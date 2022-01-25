Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.22 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.