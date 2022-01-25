Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,785 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,655 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

