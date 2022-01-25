Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

REGN opened at $621.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $632.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.62. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

