Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 81.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.